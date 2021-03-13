NAPOLEON — On March 1 a few ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Family Medicine providers made the trek to Napoleon. The new office, located at 1000 Westmoreland Ave., suite D, includes eight exam rooms with one procedure room.
This all female staff is led by Elizabeth Davis, M.D. and Alesha Switzer, FNP.
“The opening of this office has been very well received,” said Switzer. “The community is appreciative. They enjoy having access to healthcare here in their community, and we are excited to be here and care for them.
Switzer has 13 years of experience in healthcare, specializing in primary care for both children and adults. Dr. Davis has more than 26 years of knowledge in healthcare as she transitions to the new location.
“Our goal is to bring comprehensive and compassionate care to the community,” said Davis. “We are here to for all ages of healthcare ranging from pediatric patients to adult and geriatric. Our services are all encompassing. We see patients for well-visits, women’s health to joint injections and in-office procedures.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 567-340-4038.
