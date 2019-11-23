ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital has earned five-star ratings for both treatment of heart failure and total knee replacement outcomes according to a national report released by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.
This achievement is part of the Healthgrades 2020 Report to the Nation, which underscores the importance of hospital quality to both consumers and hospital leaders.
Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions, and additionally analyzed outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 15 states.
Variation in care has a significant impact on health outcomes. From 2016-18, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving five-stars as a group, on average, 220,019 lives could potentially have been saved and 149,403 complications could potentially have been avoided, according to Healthgrades.
A five-star rating indicates that ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital’s clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.
“Consumers have many choices when it comes to choosing a hospital where to receive care and the choice can be a matter of life and death,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer at Healthgrades. “The hospitals that have been recognized as five-star rated for specific procedures and conditions stand out above the rest for the ongoing dedication and commitment to providing exceptional care to their patients.”
Doug Bush, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital president, added, “We are proud to be recognized for outstanding performance in the treatment of heart failure and total knee replacement. This recognition is the result of our focus on improving health and well-being in the Defiance and surrounding communities. It is made possible by the talented and committed physicians, nurses, medical professionals, and staff that care for our patients each day.”
For more information and data, visit healthgrades.com.
