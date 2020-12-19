TOLEDO — ProMedica has announced the introduction of ProMedica Acute Care at Home, an alternative care option that provides patients with hospital-level care in the comfort of their own homes.
The service combines an extensive network of in-home providers with a sophisticated technology platform to deliver a seamless hospital experience directly in a patient’s home. Patients who meet eligibility criteria and have a qualifying diagnosis could choose this option instead of traditional hospitalization.
ProMedica Acute Care at Home provides high-acuity medical care to patients for several illnesses, including COVID-19, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia and cellulitis. The solution offers a network of services and health care professionals who are available to respond to a patient’s health concerns at any time.
“The goal of ProMedica Acute Care at Home is to deliver acute hospital-level care to qualified patients in the comfort of their own home,” said Holly Bristoll, chief integration officer, ProMedica. “By providing this level of care when appropriate, we are able to improve patient outcomes while reducing health-care costs and enhancing the patient experience.”
ProMedica admitted its first patient to ProMedica Acute Care at Home on Oct. 1. The service, which is covered by some commercial insurance plans, is one of the first in the nation to receive approval for a special waiver from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The waiver, developed to help U.S. hospitals and health systems manage inpatient volume during the COVID-19 pandemic, enables ProMedica Toledo Hospital and ProMedica Flower Hospital to provide ProMedica Acute Care at Home to qualified Medicare patients. ProMedica plans to request CMS approval for additional hospitals within its system soon.
“We are glad we have ProMedica Acute Care at Home up and running, especially given the needs associated with the current pandemic,” said Bristoll. “Also, we are grateful CMS recognized the benefits of being able to treat qualified acute care patients in home settings and acknowledged ProMedica’s ability to appropriately and safely provide this innovative care.”
The health-care model offers individualized care plans and a variety of features, including:
• 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week access to a patient’s care team that will respond to medical needs in person, by video and/or telephone
• Patients are under the care of a hospitalist and they receive daily video visits by the physician and acute care nurses
• Vital signs obtained using remote monitoring equipment
• In-home visits by health care professionals, such as mobile integrated health paramedic, registered nurses, nurse practitioners and physical and occupational therapists
• Lab tests, mobile imaging like X-ray and ultrasound, and IV therapies performed in a patient’s home
• Durable medical equipment like shower chairs, grab bars, oxygen and hospital beds
• Collaboration with a patient’s primary care physician and/or specialists
• Complete report of a patient’s care sent to his or her primary care physician
“In addition to enabling better outcomes for patients, the ProMedica Acute Care at Home option allows patients to be more engaged and empowered with their medical care,” said Brian Perkins, MD, vice president, medical operations, ProMedica Acute Care at Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.