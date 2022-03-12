MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is offering three programs that will help families learn more about dementia, make challenging decisions together and communicate more effectively.
The virtual programs, being offered free to the community, are:
• “Legal and Financial Planning”, 5:30-7:30 p.m., March 21
• “Effective Communication Strategies”, 12-1 p.m., March 24
• “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”, 5-6 p.m., March 28
These programs will be presented on Zoom and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 and provide an email address. Instructions about how to join the webinars will be emailed to registrants.
“The early days of learning that a loved one has dementia are overwhelming, and there are new challenges that arise as the disease progresses,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “Our programs provide education about dementia, practical advice about legal and financial considerations, effective ways to communicate as a loved one changes.”
“Legal and Financial Planning” on March 21 helps families make practical plans for the future. This interactive two-part program covers making legal plans that fit family needs, required legal documents and what they mean for families, how to find legal and financial assistance, practical strategies for making a long-term plan of care, tax deductions and credits, and government programs that can help pay for care.
“Effective Communication Strategies” on March 24 helps families and caregivers gain a greater understanding of the ways that people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia rely on attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language as their ability to use language is lost. Learn how to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by people living with dementia, and identify strategies to help connect at each stage of the disease.
“Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” on March 28 describes why Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging. Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
“These programs will address many of the questions families may have in the initial days of living with Alzheimer’s: facts about the disease itself, how to make tough legal and financial decisions, and how to communicate with your loved one,” Myers said. “It’s never easy to tackle these first tasks, but our educational programs will support you through the necessary steps.”
Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.
