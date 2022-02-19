MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will offer two virtual programs to help families identify dementia early, then understand how to communicate with their loved ones as the disease progresses.
The programs, provided to the community free of charge, are:
• “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” from 5-6 p.m. on Tuesday.
• “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors,” from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Both programs are virtual and will be presented on Zoom. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 and provide an email address. Instructions about how to join the webinars will be emailed to registrants.
“It’s important for families and caregivers to be aware of the early signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, as many people living with Alzheimer’s have not yet obtained a diagnosis,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “Later, when the disease is progressing, behaviors can change and become challenging for caregivers, requiring new ways to communicate and connect.”
“10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” helps participants learn how to recognize common signs of the disease, how to approach someone about memory concerns, and the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis. The program helps guide families through the diagnostic process and provides information about Alzheimer’s Association resources.
“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” addresses the fact that as Alzheimer’s and other dementias progress and the ability to use language is lost, people living with the disease rely increasingly on behavioral forms of communication. However, some behaviors can represent real challenges for caregivers to manage. This webinar helps participants decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.
“An early diagnosis can improve the quality of care and quality of life for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and can help reduce the impact of the disease, both financially and emotionally,” Myers said. “These programs help provide families with an early understanding of the way Alzheimer’s develops, as well as tools they can use to navigate each stage of the disease together so that their communication remains as effective and caring as possible.”
Warning signs of Alzheimer’s or dementia can include memory loss that affects daily life; challenges in planning or solving problems; difficulty completing familiar tasks; confusion with time or place; new difficulties with words in speaking or writing; losing the ability to retrace steps; and withdrawal from work or social activities.
In 2020, there were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease. That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025, a 13.6 percent increase, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.
Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419-537-1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.
