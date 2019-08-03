ARCHBOLD — Ten students from Northwest State Community College’s practical nursing program celebrated completion of the program recently during a special pinning ceremony.
Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam for practical nursing and, upon successful completion, enter directly into the workforce.
After obtaining work experience, they may choose to continue their education by pursuing a degree in registered nursing.
During the ceremony, the college also recognized 11 students from the phlebotomy technician certificate program. This program leads to entry-level positions in the healthcare field, and students earning this certificate may also choose to continue their education and pursue an associate degree in medical assisting.
