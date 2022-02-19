POWER (Promoting Overall Wellness and Empowering Residents) Defiance County is excited to announce the release of the Defiance County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) 2022-24. POWER Defiance County is a coalition of agencies and service providers addressing the needs of the Defiance County community. POWER Defiance County is the coalition which develops, monitors, and implements the Defiance County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP). The CHIP is a blueprint for improving the health and health-related systems of our community.
The 2022-24 CHIP was informed by the Community Health Assessment (CHA) which involved public input and data analysis to identify major health-related needs of the community. The CHIP process includes a series of surveys, community meetings, and a review of local, regional, state and national statistics. This process encourages connecting, coordination and working together around common goals to help strengthen the programs, services and resources that create a healthy community.
The coalition reviewed information concerning the health and social challenges Defiance County adults, youth and children may be facing. They determined priority issues which if addressed, could improve future outcomes. The 2022-2024 CHIP recognizes the following priorities: community conditions, health behaviors, access to care, mental health & addiction, chronic disease and injury prevention.
The coalition has recommended specific action steps for each priority issue that they hope many agencies and organizations will embrace to address the priority issues in the coming months and years. There are many factors that affect one’s health. The action steps identified in the CHIP are meant to improve the behavioral, physical, mental and social health and overall well-being of our community.
The Defiance County Community Health Improvement Plan 2022-24 can be found, in its entirety, at: https://defiancecohealth.org/power-defiance-county/. For more information about POWER Defiance County and the CHIP call the Health Department at 419-784-3818.
