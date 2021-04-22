If you or a loved one have aching pains and stiffness but are still able to drive it doesn’t hurt to take extra steps to make sure you keep yourself and others on the road safe.
Before you drive take some extra initiative to know where and when you are going somewhere. Being a safe driver will help you remain a driver for a longer period of time without having to rely on your loved ones or a service to get you where you need to go.
Be a Safe Driver
Being a safe driver is knowing when it’s best for you to drive and knowing when you shouldn’t drive. If you have trouble seeing then maybe driving at night or during a storm isn’t the right choice for you.
If you have concerns about your ability to drive you can get it checked by a trained professional or even an occupational therapist.
Taking a defensive driving course to freshen up your memory or even to update yourself on the new rules of the road is a good way to be a safe driver and to keep yourself on the road.
Is it Time to Quit Driving?
As you get older you will eventually reach an age where you are unfit to drive a vehicle. This may occur sooner in some adults than others. Medications can also affect your driving skills. There are some medications that can make you sluggish and react slower than you usually do. This is very dangerous if you drive constantly because it can affect the way you drive and may put you at risk of an accident.
When do you know it’s time for you or your loved ones to put the keys down?
• Multiple car crashes or near miss incidents.
• Multiple or more traffic tickets during a short period of time.
• Comments from other such as neighbors or family members.
• Experiencing anxiety when it’s time to get behind the wheel.
If you or a loved one is experiencing any of these difficulties then it may be time to put down the keys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.