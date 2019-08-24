PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital announced Friday it is now able to provide Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC line) and midline catheter insertion services at its facility.
The hospital is contracting with Vascular Access Consulting.
“This will alleviate the need to transfer patients to outlying facilities for these services,” said Ashley Smith, director of ER/medical-surgical nursing services at Paulding County Hospital. “This is great news for our facility and our community.”
The PICC line or midline catheter insertion is available on an inpatient or outpatient basis. An order from a provider is required, and the patient must meet a certain set of guidelines prior to insertion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.