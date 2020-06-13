NAPOLEON — Dr. Amy Augustine has joined the Dental Excellence team as its new full-time pediatric dentist. Dr. Augustine is the only board-certified pediatric dentist serving a six-county area, including Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, and Williams counties.
Prior to joining Dental Excellence, Dr. Augustine practiced at a pediatric dental office in Bowling Green. She earned her undergraduate degree from Case Western Reserve University and graduated with her doctor of dental surgery from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. Dr. Augustine completed her general and pediatric residencies at the University of Toledo Medical Center.
“I love working with children,” said Dr. Augustine. “It’s incredibly rewarding to watch kids change their demeanor throughout the appointment. Many times they come in nervous and leave feeling happy and very proud of themselves.”
Dr. Augustine uses several methods of behavior guidance, including tell-show-do and positive reinforcement. She said parents are often surprised at how well their children can do with the right approach.
Dr. Augustine is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Ohio Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, and Toledo Dental Society.
Dental Excellence is a group practice with offices in Napoleon, Delta, and Sylvania, offering general, pediatric, cosmetic, and sedation dentistry.
Dr. Augustine is currently accepting new patients. Parents may call the Dental Excellence of Napoleon office at 419-592-9956 to schedule an appointment.
