ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital (PDRH) recently welcomed Mary Shenouda, MD, to its facility. Her office at PDRH is located at 1252 Ralston Ave. Suite 400, in Defiance, Ohio.
Dr. Shenouda specializes in Ophthalmology. Her special interests include cataract surgery, glaucoma, dry eyes, eyelid surgeries, macular degeneration, diabetic issues, and laser assisted surgeries.
“I chose to specialize in ophthalmology to help improve eyesight and therefore impact patients lives. I also know that many people suffer from eye conditions that can be very painful. I can help improve the quality of life and make a positive impact on patients. It is a blessing,” said Dr. Shenouda. “It is an honor to provide care and relief to my patients.”
It is her philosophy to treat each patient in a unique individualized approach. “Each patient has their own needs and unique care. No two are the same and that is very important to remember. To provide each patient with efficient, excellent and compassionate care.”
Dr. Shenouda received her medical degree from Loyola University in Chicago and completed her residency at the University of Missouri. For more information about services, or to schedule an appointment call the office at 419-782-6588.
