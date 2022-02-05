ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital (PDRH) is offering two childbirth classes beginning in February.
The Women’s Care team will offer a Spinning Babies Parent Class. This is an introduction to the Spinning Babies program, demonstrating basic techniques to increase comfort during pregnancy and birth.
A Comprehensive Birth Class will also be offered giving expecting mothers an overview of the birthing process and what birthing options are available during labor.
Both classes will be held in the PDRH Women’s Center so individuals can familiarize themselves with the facility, labor rooms and staff.
The first Spinning Babies class will be held Tuesday, with the Comprehensive Birth Class being held on Feb. 22.
For more information about ProMedica Defiance Childbirth Classes contact Lisa Grubb at lisa.grubb@promedica.org or 419-783-6955.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.