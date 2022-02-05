ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital (PDRH) is offering two childbirth classes beginning in February.

The Women’s Care team will offer a Spinning Babies Parent Class. This is an introduction to the Spinning Babies program, demonstrating basic techniques to increase comfort during pregnancy and birth.

A Comprehensive Birth Class will also be offered giving expecting mothers an overview of the birthing process and what birthing options are available during labor.

Both classes will be held in the PDRH Women’s Center so individuals can familiarize themselves with the facility, labor rooms and staff.

The first Spinning Babies class will be held Tuesday, with the Comprehensive Birth Class being held on Feb. 22.

For more information about ProMedica Defiance Childbirth Classes contact Lisa Grubb at lisa.grubb@promedica.org or 419-783-6955.

