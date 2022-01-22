ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital has announced a change in hours for its Express Care. Beginning Sunday, the ProMedica Defiance Express Care will be open 1-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Express Care provides care for adults and pediatrics with non-emergency medical issues when your provider is not available and you need medical attention right away. Common issues include: earaches, sinus infections, burns, sprains, sore throats, colds and flu, fevers and coughs.
For more information on ProMedica Defiance Express Care, call 419-783-6955.
