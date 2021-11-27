ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital (PDRH) invites the public to a women’s seminar on Dec. 15. Terry Gibbs, DO, OB/GYN, who will discuss women’s health issues including menopause treatments, minimally invasive surgery, and the new programs in the labor and delivery unit at ProMedica Defiance, will lead the seminar.
Dr. Gibbs has been practicing in the obstetrics and gynecology field for 35 years and started practicing in Defiance in September. He has worked at ProMedica Toledo and now brings his specialty services and knowledge to the Defiance area.
“I want women of the community to know that they do not have to suffer through their issues,” said Dr. Gibbs. “There are treatments and care plans that we can work with each individual patient to meet their needs. Ultimately, our goal is to get our patients back to their best health and have them enjoy their day-to-day life.”
The seminar will be held in the Maumee/Auglaize/Tiffin conference room from Noon-1 p.m. on Dec. 15 with limited seating. A boxed lunch will be provided to those who wish to attend. To reserve your spot at this seminar call 419-783-4493.
