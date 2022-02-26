PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital has to announced that its surgical department has been awarded the 2022 CNOR Strong Award. This award was given by the Competency and Credentialing Institute (CCI), a nationally accredited organization that focuses on perioperative professional certification for nurses.
More than 50% of the Paulding County Hospital Surgery Department nurses are Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR) credentialed. Earning this designation demonstrates a facility-wide commitment to nursing excellence, the highest standards in patient safety and outstanding patient care.
Established in 1979, CCI is one of the largest specialty nursing credentialing organizations. The mission of CCI is to lead competency credentialing that promotes safe, quality patient care and that supports lifelong learning.
