PCH wheelchair donation

The Paulding County Hospital recently received a donation of five wheelchairs from The Bargain Bin. Shown here are, standing from left: Ron Goedde, CEO; Kyle Mawer, COO/CNO; Ashley Smith, director of Med-Surg and Emergency Room Nursing Services. Seated is Lindsey Manz, RN.

 Photo courtesy of PCH

PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital would like to thank the Paulding County Bargain Bin on their recent donation to the hospital.

The Bargain Bin recently purchased five new wheelchairs for use at Paulding County Hospital. Three of the wheelchairs are being utilized on the medical floor and two wheelchairs are being utilized in outpatient.

