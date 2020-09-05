PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital would like to thank the Paulding County Bargain Bin on their recent donation to the hospital.
The Bargain Bin recently purchased five new wheelchairs for use at Paulding County Hospital. Three of the wheelchairs are being utilized on the medical floor and two wheelchairs are being utilized in outpatient.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.