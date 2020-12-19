PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Clinical Laboratory Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
Paulding County Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Clinical Laboratory standards spanning several areas including: document and process control, environment of care, emergency management, infection prevention and control, information management, leadership, performance improvement, and quality systems assessment for nonwaived laboratory testing. Clinical laboratories are surveyed and reviewed every other year for accreditation.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in accordance with the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA) regulations that include federal standards applicable to all U.S. facilities or sites that test human specimens for health assessment or to diagnose, prevent, or treat disease. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“Paulding County Hospital is proud to be able to offer this community the most innovative laboratory technologies currently available. It is truly fascinating that we can offer both cost effective and quality laboratory testing to our patients, close to home,” stated Matt Missler, MT (ASCP), vice president of laboratory services at Paulding County Hospital. This has been the organizations fourth successful accreditation survey under the direction of Missler.
