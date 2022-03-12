PAULDING — The Paulding County Area Foundation ihas announced a new scholarship fund. The Blodgett Medical Scholarship Fund serves as a scholarship available to second year students with studies in a medical field profession at a career tech, community college, and/or university.

The fund’s founder, a nurse herself, is hoping this scholarship will aide others in their pursuit of a career in the medical field. Applicants must be a past graduate of Antwerp, Paulding, or Wayne Trace school districts, and must have completed their first full year of higher education with proof of education (a transcript), maintained a 3.0 or higher grade point average, and completed the scholarship application, found on the Paulding County Area Foundation’s website, www.pauldingcountyareafoundation.com.

Provided there are qualified candidates from each school district, the fund will award a scholarship to one student from each district annually in the amount of $500 each, for a total of $1,500 per year. The completed application is due on April 8 and can be mailed or dropped off to the Foundation office at 101 E Perry St, Paulding, OH 45879.

Contact the Foundation at 419-399-8296 with any questions.

