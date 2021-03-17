PAULDING — The state of Ohio is offering free at home COVID-19 test kits. These kits are available for free from all Paulding County Carnegie Library locations.
To get a test you must have access to a smart phone, tablet or computer with a webcam and Internet access in order to use this test. The NAVICA app (available in English and Spanish) is required. The NAVICA app is available at the App store and Google Play at no charge. If you do not have access to these, local testing may be available at the Paulding County Hospital and Hicksville Memorial Hospital.
The at-home testing is done in collaboration with a tele-health session. Taking the antigen test includes a nasal swab and a session with a trained telehealth professional via the NAVICA app.
All Paulding County library locations open at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday. Full hours can be found at the bottom of the webpage www.mypccl.org. Just stop in to request a test kit or give your closest location a call for curb side delivery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.