PAULDING — Starting at noon on Tuesday, Paulding County Hospital and Antwerp Regional Health Center fitness centers will reopen. Both facilities will then resume regular operating hours on Wednesday (5 a.m.-10 p.m.).
Due to social distancing regulations, both facilities will be limiting the number of individuals allowed to enter at one time.
• No more than 15 individuals will be allowed in the Paulding County Hospital Fitness Center at one time.
• No more than six individuals will be allowed in the Antwerp Regional Fitness Center at one time.
Be mindful of time spent within the fitness center as others may be waiting to use the fitness facilities. If the maximum number of occupants are already inside the fitness center, people are asked to not wait inside the hospital or clinic to use the fitness center. All PCH locations are still operating under visitor restrictions at this time.
Social distancing guidelines will be enforced within both facilities to remain compliant with Ohio Department of Health guidelines. Both facilities are sectioned off and equipment has been spaced out to allow for six feet between patrons.
Each patron will be required to wipe down all equipment they use prior to and after using each piece of equipment. Adhere to the cleaning instructions located inside the facility.
Upon entering Paulding County Hospital and any clinic location, a mask is required to be worn. Remember to bring your mask from home. Once you are inside the fitness center, visitors are encouraged to continue to wear a face mask. The staff is not requiring that you wear a mask inside the fitness center, it is optional.
All patrons entering the facilities during regular operating hours will be required to go through a screening process. Self-monitoring prior to arrival is required. All patrons utilizing the fitness center outside of regular clinic operating hours, will be required to self-monitor. This is to be completed prior to arrival and all patrons must document their current temperature.
Self-Monitoring Guidelines
If you have any of the symptoms listed below, you are not to enter either fitness center for exercise purposes.
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fever above 100.4
• Loss of taste or smell
• In contact with an individual that is positive or suspected positive of COVID-19
For up-to-date information, reference: cdc.gov/coronavirus, coronavirus.ohio.gov, or pauldingcountyhealth.com.
