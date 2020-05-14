Just like many northwest Ohio counties, Paulding County is fortunate to have its own hospital to provide health care to local residents without them needing to travel to larger cities. Paulding County Hospital (PCH) has been providing care to Paulding County residents for more than 59 years.
Prior to the restrictions put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic, PCH provided both inpatient and outpatient services, as well as providing a 24/7 emergency department. PCH has on staff eight primary care providers located throughout the county in Paulding, Payne, Antwerp, and Oakwood. In all, PCH employees 250 individuals, full-time, part-time and PRN.
According to community relations coordinator Naomi Nicely, PCH services include: inpatient acute care, inpatient rehab, surgery, 24/7 ER, laboratory, radiology/CT/MRI, chemotherapy infusion for cancer treatment, outpatient infusions, self-referral colonoscopy, cardiac/pulmonary rehabilitation, physical/ occupational therapy, sleep studies, respiratory clinic to mention a few.
Outpatient specialty services and clinics include: audiology, cardiology, coumadin clinic, general surgery, O/B gynecology, nephrology, neurosurgery, nutrition, oncology, orthopedics, pain management, podiatry, sleep medicine, urology (including urodynamics), pelvic floor rehabilitation, lymphedema, dry needling, delay the disease program, life line services.
“Paulding County Hospital offers excellent and specialized care right here, close to home,” said Nicely. “Many of the specialty services we offer allow the community to receive the care they need often times without having to travel to a larger institution. The specialist you see at Paulding County Hospital are often the same physicians you will see at the bigger hospitals.”
Due to COVID-19 Paulding County Hospital has had to implement many new action plans and modify policies and procedures to keep up with the pandemic. Elective procedures and visits were cancelled starting on March 15 and the fitness centers were closed to the public. A site was opened on the hospital campus in Paulding specifically for seeing patients with COVID-19 like symptoms, PCH Respiratory Clinic (419-399-1163).
“The hospital continued to address the acute needs of our community throughout the pandemic,” said Nicely. “Outpatient surgeries did resume on May 8, with the stipulation that they must not require an inpatient or overnight stay in our facility. The state requires we continue to remain ready for a surge of COVID-19 patients. Both Paulding County Hospital and Antwerp Regional Health Center fitness centers have remained closed, though we are hopeful they will open soon.”
There are several procedures put in place since the pandemic to help ensure staff and patient safety. A screening process and temperature check is required upon entrance to any of PCH’s locations. All individuals entering PCH or any of our clinic locations is now required to wear a mask.
Visitor restrictions have been one of the key aspects to limiting patient and employee exposure. Initially in March we limited the numbers of visitors entering the hospital. When the state was experiencing the surge we changed our guidelines to no visitors. PCH hopes to soon reduce the visitor restrictions.
PCH staff continues to wipe down and clean constantly to provide the safest environment possible.
