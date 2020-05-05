PAULDING — As of Friday, Paulding County Hospital has resumed elective surgeries and other procedures. These procedures will not require an overnight stay.

Individuals upon arriving for an elective surgery or procedure will be required to go through screening procedures. Paulding County Hospital is still operating under visitor restrictions at this time. If an individual accompanies a patient to assist, staff members are encouraging them not to wait inside the facility until the surgery or procedure is complete.

Remember to don your mask. A face mask is required to be worn at all times when entering any Paulding County Hospital facility or clinic location. If you arrive without a face mask, one will be issued to you upon entrance. Donning a face mask remains of the utmost importance as the state begins to re-open. You wearing a face mask will protect others, and others wearing a face mask will protect you.

For up to date information, reference cdc.gov/coronavirus, coronavirus.ohio.gov, or pauldingcountyhealth.com.

