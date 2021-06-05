PCH volunteers
Photo courtesy of Paulding County Hospital

Paulding County Hospital held its annual volunteer brunch to thank and recognize the many volunteers who donate their time and energy. The event was held on Thursday, at the OSU Extension Building. In attendance were volunteers from The Bargain Bin, Paulding County Hospital Auxiliary, and Paulding County Hospital information desk greeters. In total, between the three groups there are just over 100 volunteers.

