PAULDING — Three area schools received donations this week from the Paulding County Hospital, 1035 W. Wayne St., Paulding.
Earlier this year, the hospital offered sports physicals to local athletes in the Antwerp, Paulding and Wayne Trace school districts.
With the board’s approval, the hospital donated all money collected for the sports physicals, which cost $15 per student, back to the three schools’ athletic departments.
“Participating in school-related sports is a great way for youth to stay fit, have fun, all while developing school and community spirit,” said Naomi Nicely, community relations coordinator at Paulding County Hospital. “Paulding County Hospital was happy to be able to play a role in this process and give back to these worthy programs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.