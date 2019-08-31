PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital announced this week that Andrew Wannemacher has been named chief financial officer of the institution, effective immediately.
Wannemacher began his career at Paulding County Hospital in 2012, and has 16 years of experience in health care.
According to a press release issued by the hospital, Wannemacher aided in the facility receiving an Auditor of State Award twice in recent years. The award is presented for excellence in financial reporting in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principals (GAAP) and compliance with applicable laws for a fiscal year.
In 2012, he helped implement the hospital’s current electronic medical records system, EPIC. In 2015, Wannemacher assisted the hospital in transitioning to a new payroll system, and aided in implementing several additional financial services.
“In his new role as CFO at Paulding County Hospital, Andy will continue to enhance the financial operations at Paulding County Hospital,” read the statement issued by Naomi Nicely, community relations coordinator for the facility.
