PAULDING — The Paulding County Hospital has announced its partnership with Elara Caring. This new partnership offers an entirely new service to the community, hospice care in Paulding County. Hospice care is care and support for individuals and their families when a cure is no longer likely.
Elara Caring offers By Your Side caring. This is a specialized service available to our hospice patients and is available every day at any time. Elara and Paulding County Hospital staff are there when they are needed the most to provide end-of-life care when a patient is showing signs of decline.
For additional information regarding Elara Caring hospice care through Paulding County Hospital, call 419-399-1717.
The Paulding County Hospital Foundation has a goal for this year to raise funds and create a Family Caring Room. This will provide needed additional space for the families of patients receiving hospice care at Paulding County Hospital. They will be hosting an evening benefiting Paulding County Hospital Foundation on Feb. 15 from 5-9 p.m. For tickets, go to pchospitalfoundation.org or call 419-670-4444.
