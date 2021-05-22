PAULDING — Paulding County Hospital (PCH) has announced the name of their new magazine and release their first issue. The new magazine name was announced to PCH staff on May 14.
PCH requested employees submit name options for the new magazine. In total, PCH employees submitted more than 80 different name options. The names submitted were then taken to administration, who narrowed the choices down to two options. The remaining two options were then submitted back to all PCH employees for a vote.
The winning submission and name of the new publication is Hometown Health, a name submitted twice, by both Sherry Flint (Dr. Halachanova’s office) and Ben Baldauf (Radiology).
The previous magazine printed for PCH was outsourced. The new magazine will be fully owned and created by PCH. The magazine will feature community-based content. Its pages will feature PCH providers and services. Also, local news and events for Paulding County. In addition, the magazine will be printed locally by West Bend News Printing and Publishing.
Hometown Health will be printed quarterly. The magazine will be available at all Paulding County Hospital provider offices. As well as inserted in some local newspapers.
