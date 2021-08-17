PAULDING — According to the Paulding County Health Department, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
For those with “moderate to severe immuniosuppression who are at risk for serious outcomes from COVID-19” a third dose of the vaccine is now recommended by the FDA.
Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), according to the Paulding County report, defines those eligible as:
• individuals undergoing active treatment for cancer;
• individuals who have received CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant;
• individuals who have received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy;
• individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency;
• individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection;
• and individuals undergoing certain other CDC indicated drugs.
Individuals should be in conversation with their physician to discern whether they fit within the parameters of the criteria for a third vaccine.
According to the CDC, these ongoing measures are still in effect for those who have concern: wearing a mask, socially distancing and avoiding crowded spaces.
The CDC “strongly recommends” those who are immunocompromised to be vaccinated against the virus.
