Andy Parsons has worked in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital’s (PDRH) Total Rehabilitation Center for eight years.
His passion for helping others is evident as he works with his patients throughout their span of therapy.
“It is my goal to have my patients feeling their best and to achieve their best quality of life. It is very rewarding to see them reach their goals,” said Parsons about his career.
Recently Parsons completed his board certification as an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) in physical therapy through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS). This certification requires individuals to complete one year of prep and clinical study beyond their normal degree, pass the national accreditation examination (a 5-hour exam), and over 2,000 hours of direct patient contact in the specialty.
“I strive to better myself and increase my knowledge for our patients,” said Parsons. “Ultimately, I am committed to excellence when providing orthopedic care to patients. This designation helps ensure the highest quality care for our patients through evidence-based implementation.”
The OCS focuses to improve clinical reasoning, diagnosis, and treatment provided to orthopedic conditions like shoulder pain, knee pain, lower back pain, neck pain post-surgical rehabilitation, and common foot problems.
For more information about PDRH Total Rehab or to schedule an appointment call 419-783-6943.
