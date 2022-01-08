PAULDING — Walking is one of the easiest ways to get some mild cardio fitness in your life. A minimum of 30 minutes is recommended most days of the week to help fight against diabetes, heart disease and osteoporosis and to promote general health.

Paulding area residents are invited to join the OSU Extension office during the lunch hour and get in your 30 minutes of walking. A walking track will be set up inside the big hall at the Paulding County Fairgrounds, top 40 music will be playing, and a food sampling of healthy snacks will be provided.

No pre-registration is required and the track will be open from noon-1 p.m. on select days each month. Dates scheduled for walking are: Jan. 11 and 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22; and March 1, 8 and 15.

Anyone with questions should contact Casey Bishop, Extension Educator Family and Consumer Sciences, at 419-399-8225.

