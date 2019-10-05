BRYAN — The Michelle Bard Geary Community Cancer Symposium will return for its second year on Oct. 17 at New Hope Community Church in Bryan.
The event — sponsored by the James and Joan Bard Family, Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers and Parkview Physicians Group — will feature a panel discussion with the Williams County Health Department and area physicians, continuing education courses for medical professionals, head/neck and dermatology screenings and a luncheon featuring keynote speaker Shannon Miller, Olympic gold medalist and ovarian cancer survivor.
Miller is the most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history, and is the only female athlete to be inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame twice — individual (2006) and team (2008). She has won 59 international and 49 national competition medals, over half of which are gold.
After retiring from Olympic competition, Miller received her undergraduate degrees in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston, and her law degree from Boston College. In January 2011, Miller was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. After having a baseball-sized tumor successfully removed and an aggressive chemotherapy regimen, she is now cancer-free and remains open and public about her diagnosis and treatment, traveling the country as a motivational speaker.
Tickets to the Cancer Symposium luncheon are $15 per person. The panel discussion, continuing education and screenings are free of charge; however, registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.chwchospital.org/symposium2019.
