COLUMBUS — Bicycle helmets will be distributed across the state to children this summer thanks to a continued partnership between the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (Ohio AAP). This year, a $15,000 grant from Honda of America Marysville is also helping to provide helmets to children throughout Ohio.
Nearly 9,000 bicycle helmets will be distributed to more than 120 unique organizations, including pediatric offices, schools, county health departments, nonprofit organizations, and local fire and law enforcement agencies through the Ohio AAP’s Put-a-Lid-on-It! Bike Helmet Safety Program, which is in its 11th year. The past year saw a huge increase in bike riding as outdoor activity. It was a great way for Ohio’s children to get outside in a safe and socially distanced way. The increase in bike riding also created the chance for an increase in injuries, making helmet safety more important than ever. Up to 75% of bike-related fatalities would be prevented with a helmet and wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of head injury by 85%.
“Wearing a helmet not only reduces the risk of injury, but it can also prevent unnecessary trips to hospitals, thereby reducing risks for COVID-19 exposure and unnecessary burdens on the health care system,” said Melissa Wervey Arnold, chief executive officer of the Ohio AAP. “We are incredibly grateful for ODOT’s support of our Put a Lid on It program again this year. With their support, we can continue protecting Ohio’s children by providing and fitting thousands with new bike helmets.”
On Thursday, Ohio AAP and ODOT worked together to distribute bike helmets and training materials for biking education, including how to properly fit children with bike helmets, to local partners across the state.
A combination of efforts is necessary to effectively increase helmet usage rates among Ohio children, including raising awareness of the benefits, encouraging model behavior among adults, distributing bike helmets, and advocating for supportive public policies.
To learn more about Bike Helmet Safety Awareness, visit the Put-a-Lid-on-It page at the Ohio AAP’s website at www.ohioaap.org/putalidonit. To learn more about the Ohio Safe Routes to School program visit: www.bike.ohio.gov.
