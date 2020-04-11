COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has announced a 24/7 Statewide Breastfeeding Hotline available to mothers, fathers, and caregivers across Ohio.
Breastfeeding has many known health benefits for mother and baby and is recognized as the optimal source of nutrition for infants. Breastfeeding is widely accepted as an effective strategy to promote positive health outcomes for both mothers and their babies. A woman’s early experience with breastfeeding can affect whether and how long she continues to breastfeed. Lack of support from professionals is an identified barrier to breastfeeding.
The Appalachian Breastfeeding Network (ABN) operates the toll-free 24/7 hotline with live, trained lactation professionals. Services are available free of charge to all callers, including mothers, their families and partners, expectant parents, and health care providers.
The hotline is available at 1-888-588-3423. For more information on the hotline or Appalachian Breastfeeding Network, please visit https://www.appalachianbreastfeedingnetwork.org/
