TOLEDO — The Northwest Ohio American Heart Association will host its annual Heart Walk as a digital experience on May 1. The digital event will be hosted on a Facebook event page and allows everyone in the community to safely participate by walking where they are.
“We very much look forward to the day we can gather in person, however the safety of our participants, survivors and staff remains our top priority and we feel a digital event is the best way to include everyone safely,” said Sara Hegarty, executive director for the Northwest Ohio American Heart Association. “We’ve learned a lot in the past year and are excited to share our new tools and resources to make this the best year ever, including our “Week of Wellness” leading into Heart Walk Day.”
The “Week of Wellness” kicks off on Monday and culminates on May 1 with the Heart Walk as a celebration. The week includes:
• Move More Monday which encourages individuals to get warmed up for “Week of Wellness” and Stop Sitting with a binge break with their #MadeYouMove Sofa Stretch, Accent Chair Dips or Torso Twist.
• Eat Smart Tuesday which recognizes that cooking more meals at home can give everyone the opportunity to build better eating habits one plate at a time and offers simple solutions such as using healthier condiments or smart substitutions.
• Be Well Wednesday which encourages individuals to take a short break in their day to be mindful, improve their mood, reduce stress and increase energy with a guided meditation.
• Thankful Thursday calling attention to the fact that gratitude is more than a buzzword, it’s a habit that may change a person’s overall sense of well-being. One simple way to get started is by taking a moment to call or text someone you are thankful for. Additionally, 21 simple ways to show gratitude can be found here.
• Best Friends Friday which encourages individuals to share a photo of themselves and their furry best friend on walk. Participants can be a part of the Heart Walk’s Top Dog contest by posting a photo of their dog on the Facebook Heart Walk event page using #ToledoHeartWalk. And, for a little extra pep in their step, walkers can try the Heart Walk Playlist.
• Celebration Saturday which is Heart Walk Day.
On May 1, Northwest Ohio Heart Walk participants and teams are encouraged to participate virtually on the Northwest Heart Walk Facebook event page and get moving at work, home or around the neighborhood.
The event runs all day and will give individuals and teams the opportunity to participate anytime throughout the day. Everyone is encouraged to post pictures and videos to document their activity using #ToledoHeartWalk and #WalkWhereYouAre. Many of the same elements participants have come to expect with a traditional in-person event will be posted and made available digitally throughout the day on the Northwest Heart Walk Facebook event page including kick off comments, a local survivor story, a walk warm up, recognition of top fundraisers and motivational tips and inspiration.
The Northwest Ohio Heart Walk is about sharing a common goal, getting hearts pumping, honoring survivors, raising lifesaving funds — and having fun along the way. Funds raised through the Heart Walk are supporting education, tools and resources that are improving the health of our community, as well critical, lifesaving research.
The health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 has made for a challenging year, but also makes the mission of the American Heart Association more important than ever, and Northwest Ohio has responded generously in supporting that mission. Through funds raised and local support, the Northwest Ohio American Heart Association has trained more than 3,000 local community members in CPR, donated 12 CPR in Schools training kits to local schools and are building two community gardens in local food desserts.
To register, visit www.heart.org/toledowalk. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. For more information contact Heidi Nafziger at heidi.nafziger@heart.org or 419-740-9670.
