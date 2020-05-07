The nursing staff at senior care facilities have always played a vital role in the care and safety of their residents. The current health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of these dedicated care providers to the forefront.
Across the nation, and even in a neighboring county, senior care facilities have proven to be potential hotspots for outbreaks of the coronavirus. Fortunately, none of the senior care facilities in Defiance have experienced that type of outbreak and the work of dedicated nursing staffs plays a big part in keeping those facilities safe.
“We have been so happy and fell blessed,” summed up Dodi Thompson when asked about her nursing staff at GlennPark Senior Living Community. “None of our nurses have resigned ... in fact we’ve had nearly perfect attendance since this all started. They take everything so seriously because people have entrusted the care of their elderly loved ones with us.”
The additional health precautions due to the coronavirus have made the role of the care staff even more vital.
“We are not allowing any visitors in our buildings right now and that has formed even stronger bonds with our staff,” said Thompson, who is also a registered nurse. “We do have it set up with Alexa Echo Show to allow residents to interact with family members on a larger screen.
“These residents become a part of our family here and even after they pass or no longer live in this facility, their family members often stop by to visit our nursed,” said Thompson.
When asked about how she chose nursing as a profession, Thompson described it as “a calling.”
“My story is a little funny because when I was at UT (University of Toledo) I was studying physical therapy,” she recalled. “But I couldn’t handle causing people pain during therapy when there was no immediate improvement. My older brother, Scott Bryant, is a nurse and I always looked up to him as just a great individual.
“There are many reasons to go into nursing, but many see it as a calling,” added Thompson. “The profession is so wide — not all nurses work bedside — like me, I still do some bedside work but mostly I’m working out of my office.”
