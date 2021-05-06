Throughout history, nurses have been faced with adapting in the face of adversity. From learning new, innovative technology to unforeseen health emergencies, the nursing profession is continually changing.
Learn how medical professionals must adapt to new dynamics that are introduced into their field.
One of the most significant changes that nurses face is an ever-changing pool of peers. As health issues evolve, new professions are created and must collaborate with the nursing staff.
Professionals like administrative assistants, incoming physicians and numerous specialists are required to ensure a medical facility is operating efficiently. To remain a trusted person in the industry, nurses must accept and show professionalism with a rotating cast of characters.
ADAPTING TO TECHNOLOGY
Experts must incorporate new technological innovations into their regular routines to remain prevalent and resourceful in the nursing industry. A factor like electronic health records can help streamline the care a patient receives.
The digital documentation keeps track of one’s medical history, includes progress notes and reveals medication or allergies that they must avoid. Nurses are tasked with providing clear documentation to create an accurate data network for other health care experts to access guidelines.
Some facilities are also incorporating wearable technology for their patients.
Nurses must adapt and understand how to track health data from smart sensors. These innovations show information, including vitals and even movement of those wearing the gear.
PATIENT SELF-ADVOCACY
The smart devices that hospitals are implementing are also used by the public through watches and health-tracking devices. As the products become more popular throughout the country, nurses must dispel inaccuracies and issues that need to be addressed.
While the devices are good at warning people of problems or potential health hazards, the medical field’s advice and knowledge cannot be replaced by an app. Nurses must encourage patients to seek advanced care when needed, regardless of what their tracking gear is depicting.
As technology giants like Apple, Amazon and Google help improve patient self-advocacy, health care professionals must adapt to compete with care provided outside of a traditional setting.
