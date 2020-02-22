COLUMBUS — The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (OAFP) is calling on Ohio residents to nominate their family physician for one of OAFP’s most prestigious awards, the 2020 Family Physician of the Year.
This award recognizes an Ohio family physician who has exhibited extraordinary, beyond-the-call-of-duty merit, and encourages OAFP members and medical students to pursue the ideals of family medicine, and convey these ideals to the public.
With thousands of family physicians providing health care across the state, Ohio is one of the largest, most active chapters of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). Nearly 80% of all family physicians are members to the OAFP.
To be nominated for this award, the family physician must:
• have 10 years’ post-residency (or equivalent) experience
• is currently a member of the OAFP for a meaningful period of time
• is currently in practice.
Nominations are due by March 6.
Jeffrey Bachtel, MD, FAAFP, of Tallmadge, was selected as the 2019 Family Physician of the Year and acknowledged at the 2019 Family Medicine Celebration in Columbus. Nominations for the 2020 award can also be made by any current OAFP member, a local constituent chapter, a family medicine residency program, departments of family medicine, or a community individual.
To nominate your physician, complete the online nomination form or send a letter of recommendation to:
OAFP Awards Workgroup
Ohio Academy of Family Physicians
4075 N. High St.
Columbus 43214-3296
Fax: 614.267.9191
Email: lheberling@ohioafp.org
To check if a physician has membership status with the OAFP, contact Lauren Heberling at lheberling@ohioafp.org or call 800-742-7327.
The 2020 Family Physician of the Year will be recognized at the annual Family Medicine Celebration Aug. 7-9 at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel.
Learn more about the award and view the 2019 Family Physician of the Year award winner’s video on the OAFP website.
(The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians is a statewide professional association with more than 5,200 members, including practicing physicians, family medicine residents, and medical students. The scope of family medicine encompasses all ages, both sexes, and every disease entity. Family physicians provide comprehensive, continuing care to all members of the family.)
