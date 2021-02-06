COLUMBUS — The Ohio Academy of Family Physicians (OAFP) is calling for nominations for one of its most prestigious awards, the 2021 Family Physician of the Year.
This award recognizes an Ohio family physician who has exhibited extraordinary, beyond-the-call-of-duty merit, and encourages OAFP members and medical students to pursue the ideals of family medicine, and convey these ideals to the public.
With thousands of family physicians providing health care across the state, Ohio is one of the largest, most active chapters of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). Nearly 80% of all family physicians are members of the OAFP.
To be nominated for this award, the family physician must:
• Have 10 years post-residency (or equivalent) experience
• Is currently a member of the OAFP for a meaningful period of time
• Is currently in practice.
Heidi Gullett, MD, MPH, was honored as the 2020 Family Physician of the Year and was recognized for her achievements during a live streamed interview with OAFP president Mike Sevilla, MD. Nominations for the 2021 award can be made by any current OAFP member, a regional chapter, a family medicine residency program, departments of family medicine, or a community individual. Nominations are due by March 5.
To nominate your physician, please complete the online nomination form or send a letter of recommendation to:
OAFP Awards Workgroup
Ohio Academy of Family Physicians
4075 N. High St.
Columbus, OH 43214-3296
Fax: 614.267.9191
Email: lheberling@ohioafp.org
To check if a physician is a member of the OAFP, please contact Lauren Heberling at lheberling@ohioafp.org or call 800-742-7327.
The 2021 Family Physician of the Year will be recognized this summer during the OAFP’s Virtual Annual Membership Meeting. Learn more about the award and view the 2020 Family Physician of the Year award winner’s video on the OAFP website.
