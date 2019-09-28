HICKSVILLE — Hickory Creek Healthcare Foundation will officially open a new memory care wing, named “The Neighborhood at Hicksville,” on Oct. 1.
The public was invited to take a first look at the renovated wing, which has 24 beds, Thursday afternoon during an open house held at Hickory Creek at Hicksville, 401 Fountain St.
The Neighborhood has partnered with LifeBio.com, an industry leader in reminiscence therapy and life-history gathering, to provide opportunities for residents built around their individual preferences.
“LifeBio.com works with residents, their families and the staff in order to create a comprehensive care plan that caters to the residents on a deep and personal level,” said Beth Sanders, CEO of LifeBio.com.
Located in Marysville, LifeBio Inc. is a leading international provider of life-story and reminiscence therapy services in senior living and healthcare settings, and works with organizations committed to providing person-centered care.
According to the Hickory Creek Healthcare Foundation, through LifeBio.com, “a bond is formed that gives The Neighborhood at Hicksville caregivers better insight into each individual’s likes, dislikes and needs.”
This knowledge will then help staff to personalize activities, connect through conversation and host social gatherings based on residents’ specific input. Reminiscing is known to benefit health and wellbeing.
The Hickory Creek Healthcare Foundation has 15 facilities located throughout Indiana and Ohio. Hickory Creek at Hicksville has 61 beds and has served the surrounding communities since 1966.
