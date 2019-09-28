WAUSEON — The 11th annual Road to Wellness Health Care Conference for mature adults and caregivers in and around Fulton County is scheduled for Tuesday.
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at a new location this year: Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D.
There will be information available that applies to many aspects of a senior’s life, along with entertainment by Abbigale Rose, a Fulton County Health Center update, tips on defensive driving, information on mental health, freebies and a dance exhibition. Health screenings and flu shots also will be available.
Note, the Delta and Archbold senior centers will be closed Tuesday, and seniors are encouraged to attend Road to Wellness. In addition, no noon meal will be served at the Fulton County Senior Center on Tuesday, as kitchen staff will be serving at the conference.
Though registration was requested by Sept. 24 to ensure ample food, others are welcome to join.
For more information, call 419-337-9299 or contact the health department at 419-337-0915.
