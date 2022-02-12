TOLEDO — One day, in the not too distant future, doctors will be able to definitively diagnose Alzheimer’s disease using tests that are cost effective, accessible and reliable so that new drug treatments work more effectively.
The pinpointing of the disease is happening in research settings. The goal is to translate that ability to physician offices so that doctors can confirm brain changes connected to Alzheimer’s disease and match the right therapies.
“Many people are getting a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s who may not have Alzheimer’s. We’re moving toward an error-free era that is going to be necessary. You should not be giving someone an anti-amyloid treatment if they do not have amyloid in their brains,” said Dr. Rebecca M. Edelmayer, senior director of scientific engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Researchers today are advancing a wide variety of strategies to unlock a range of new treatments for Alzheimer’s, a fatal, progressive brain disease impacting more than 6 million people in the United States. In addition to strategies targeting beta-amyloid proteins and tau proteins in the brain, Dr. Edelmayer said researchers are also investigating how to make the immune system more effective and strategies that target the health of blood vessels in the brain.
On February 24, Dr. Edelmayer will lead a panel of researchers to discuss the latest advancements in the Alzheimer’s field at a webinar sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association called, “The Future of Alzheimer’s Research and Treatments.” The free public event, from 5-6:30 p.m., will include a Q&A session where people can ask questions. The public can pre-register at alz.org/R10Future to receive the Zoom link to join the event.
Other panelists are:
• Jagan Pillai, M.D., Ph.D., Neurologist at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Cleveland Clinic and Associate Professor of Neurology at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
• Bruno Giordani, Ph.D., Senior Director of the Mary A. Rackham institute in the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School and Associate Director of the Michigan Alzheimer’s Disease Center
• Marc W. Haut, Ph.D., ABPP, Professor and Director of the Memory Health Clinic at the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute at West Virginia University
“This is a really exciting time in the field. It’s an incredible time to be doing research in this space. There’s a lot of progress being made, and I think there are misconceptions that we are not making progress,” Dr. Edelmayer said. “We’re learning something every day about Alzheimer’s and the biology that underlies it,” she said.
Eric VanVlymen, Regional Leader for the Alzheimer’s Association in Ohio, said the purpose of the event is to equip people with an overview of Alzheimer’s research and provide knowledge about what the Alzheimer’s Association is doing to drive new discoveries in the research field.
While there is a lot of debate about Aducanumab/Aduhelm, the first FDA-approved treatment that could slow the course of Alzheimer’s disease, Dr. Edelmayer said people should not expect that one drug will cure Alzheimer’s because it is a complex disease.
“There is not going to be a single treatment or a single drug that is going to be able to stop it in its course. It’s going to require a combination of effective medications and better lifestyle interventions to help reduce risk and to change the trajectory of the disease and that includes things we can change or may be able to change,” Dr. Edelmayer said.
Just like cancer treatments, Dr. Edelmayer said researchers need to develop second and third-generation therapies that target different types of dementia.
“We still need to build the library of options that are available to people,” she said. While anti-amyloid treatments are some of the most mature in the therapeutics pipeline, Dr. Edelmayer said “there are over 100 different types of drugs, unique approaches that are not anti-amyloid and many of them are in the pipeline today in phase one, phase two, and phase three trials.”
“You may see in the future someone taking an anti-amyloid plus an anti-tau treatment plus something to help with neuroinflammation,” she said.
While acknowledging that the field needs new treatments, she encouraged people to be hopeful. “We are in an unprecedented time, but we need all involved and for those interested to participate in research, so they can be a part of the solution.”
