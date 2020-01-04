Pictured from left, Jeremy, Kristan and Brody Hughes of Napoleon meet with William Garbe, executive director of ProMedica Metro Region Foundations, following the Hughes’ donation of a Caring Cradle to ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital. The donation was made in memory of the couple’s son, Graham Michael Hughes, who passed away at 3 weeks old after being diagnosed with transient myeloproliferative disorder, a pre-leukemic disorder than can affect newborns with Down syndrome. Money was raised for the cradle at a bowling fundraiser, and using a GoFundMe page.
