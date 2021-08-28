ARCHBOLD — NAMI Four County’s meeting on Sept. 7 will focus on the tenth leading cause of death in the United States — suicide.
Nicky Ferguson, a survivor of suicide and a member of the Four County Local Outreach to Survivors of Suicide (LOSS) team, will be the speaker. Using her own experience, she will discuss signs that may be overlooked when a loved one is considering suicide and explain the ripple effects that a suicide can have on family and friends.
In addition to her volunteer work on the LOSS team, Ferguson is a Fayette police officer.
When area law enforcement or coroners are called to what appears to be a suicide investigation, they typically contact the Four County LOSS team. Three LOSS team members will respond immediately to assist family members or friends who have lost a loved one to suicide by providing resources and support.
The September NAMI meeting, which is open to the public, will be held as both an in-person and virtual meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66 south of Archbold.
To register for the in-person meeting, contact Wendy Jennings, NAMI executive director, at wendy@namifourcounty.org or by calling 419-405-3651.
Those attending the in-person meeting are strongly encouraged to wear a mask regardless of COVID vaccination status.
Persons who would rather participate virtually must also call or email Jennings to get the meeting link to NAMI’s Zoom account.
September is suicide awareness month. According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019 some 47,511 Americans died by suicide and an estimated 1.38 million attempts were made. Middle-aged white men had the highest suicide rate. And, white males accounted for nearly 70 percent of all suicide deaths in the United States in 2019.
For more information about NAMI’s fall programming and support group schedule, please go to their website: www.namifourcounty.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.