Community leaders joined staff members of Maumee Valley Guidance Center (MVGC) for a ribbon-cutting celebration at the new location in Napoleon at 1325 Woodlawn Ave. on Thursday. MVGC is a behavioral healthcare center serving clients from locations in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. The Napoleon location houses therapists and case managers with a doctor and nurse on site at various times throughout the week. For more information or to make an appointment at the Napoleon office, call 419-592-5981. Pictured at the ceremony are, from left: Karen VonDeylen, prevention manager; Joel Miller, executive director Henry County Chamber of Commerce; Connie Planson, CEO MVGC; B.J. Horner, prevention specialist; and Jason Maassel, Napoleon mayor.

