As Mercy Health to announce the region’s first mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region.
The mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression. The patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.
The unit will make access to mammography services easier as well as increase capacity. It will offer safe and easy screenings at convenient locations throughout the 21 counties in northwest Ohio and early diagnosis of breast cancer has proven better outcomes.
• Friday, 9:20 a.m.–3:20 p.m.
Tiffin Community Health Center
1344 Seneca Ave., Tiffin.
• April 5, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
The Tabernacle Church
531 Pinewood Ave., Toledo.
• April 6, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Mercy Health—Point Shoreland Family Medicine
2755 Shoreland Ave., Toledo.
• April 8, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Mercy Health—Jefferson Family Medicine
2200 Jefferson Ave., Toledo.
• April 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mercy Health—Oregon Clinic/Bay Meadows Family Medicine
3851 Navarre Ave., Oregon.
• April 13, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Old West End Community Health Center
2244 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo.
• April 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mercy Health—Swanton Primary Care
22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton.
• April 19, 9:40 a.m.–3:40 p.m.
Bryan Community Health Center
228 S. Main St., Bryan.
• April 20, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Mercy Health—Franklin Family Medicine
2213 Franklin Ave., Toledo.
• April 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mercy Health—St. Vincent Heart & Vascular Institute
2222 Cherry St., Toledo.
• April 22, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Mercy Health—Waterville Primary Care
1222 Pray Blvd., Waterville.
• April 26, 9 a.m.-noon
Halim Clinic/Mercy Health—Spring Valley OBGYN & Midwives
6855 Spring Valley Drive, Holland.
• April 26, 3-6 p.m.
Scott High School Community Health & Wellness Fair
2400 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo.
• April 27, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Starbright Primary Care
28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg.
• April 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mercy Health—Swanton Primary Care
22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton.
• April 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m
Oak Street Health—Toledo Northside Clinic
553 E. Manhattan Blvd., Toledo.
While mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, please verify if Mercy Health—St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), financial need-based assistance programs are available. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.
Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only. Call 833-MAMM-VAN to schedule your screening on the mobile unit.
To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm
Talk with your doctor about when you should have a screening mammogram. Screening mammograms are usually a covered benefit with most insurance carriers.
You and your physician will recieve a copy of the results.
