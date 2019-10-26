WAUSEON — A one-hour course in mindfulness basics is set to take place Nov. 1 from 9-10 a.m. at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center, 8770 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
A commonly accepted definition of mindfulness comes from John Kabat-Zinn: “Mindfulness means paying attention in a particular way: on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally.” Mindfulness is a mind and body practice that centers on the connections between the brain, mind, body and behavior.
A fast-paced culture of constant multitasking and 24/7 digital connectivity characterizes the opposite of mindful living.
‘Mindfulness Basics’ is a class designed to equip adults with practice and skills to strengthen the mind and body connection, and promote holistic health and wellness across the lifespan.
Patrice Powers-Barker, Lucas County extension educator, will talk about the practice of mindfulness, including effective breathing, imagery and progressive muscle relaxation. She also will explore the benefits of mindfulness, which can include decreased stress, improved attention and increased relationship satisfaction, to name a few. Participants will learn techniques to build mindfulness in their personal journey.
Though the class is free, those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by Oct. 31 by calling 419-337-9210 or by sending an email to Christina Seiler at seiler.58@osu.edu.
