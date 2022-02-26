Mercy Health has announced the region’s first mobile mammography unit has visits scheduled throughout the region.
The mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older. It is equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, meaning the patient will have the ability to control the compression once they are in position.
The unit will make access to mammography services easier as well as increase capacity. It will offer safe and easy screenings at convenient locations throughout the 21 counties in northwest Ohio and early diagnosis of breast cancer has proven better outcomes.
Scheduled visits in the Defiance six-county area include:
• March 10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mercy Health — Swanton Primary Care
22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton.
• March 15, 9:40 a.m.–3:40 p.m.
Bryan Community Health Center
228 South Main Street, Bryan.
• March 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mercy Health — Swanton Primary Care
22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton
• March 31, 9:20 a.m.–3:20 p.m.
Mercy Health — Napoleon Family Medicine
1426 North Scott Street, Napoleon.
Note, while mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance, for best coverage, please verify if Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured (have high deductibles), we have financial need-based assistance programs available to help you. If eligible, you may qualify for a no-cost mammogram. Call 419-696-5839 for more information.
Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only — call 833-MAMM-VAN to schedule your screening on the mobile unit.
