Mercy Health will host a job fair at Mercy Health Defiance Clinic, 1400 E. Second St., Wednesday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The fair will be located in the basement of the clinic.
Mercy is looking to recruit skilled and committed health care professionals including nurses, state-tested aides, medical lab techs and more.
Mercy Health offers tuition reimbursement for full- and part-time positions. For experienced RNs, Mercy Health also offers bonuses for level of experience and associate referrals.
For more information about career opportunities, visit mercy.com/careers. For more information about the upcoming job fair, contact recruiter Janna Ruiz at jlruiz@mercy.com.
