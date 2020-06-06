ARCHBOLD — Mercy Health Defiance was at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold on Friday, donating time and expertise to provide fit testing of N95 masks for more than 100 Fairlawn staff members. COVID-19 has challenged long term care facilities throughout the country with access and fitting of personal protective equipment. However, proper fit is as important as the equipment itself.
Cory Justice, cardio-Pulmonary/sleep team leader Mercy Health Defiance helped to facilitate this partnership with Fairlawn. Respiratory therapist, Sarah Wagner of Continental is part of the respiratory team at Mercy Health Defiance and provided the expertise in fitting N95 masks for Fairlawn staff members.
According to Stacey Stratton, Fairlawn director of nursing, “Although Fairlawn has not experience COVID-19 in our building to date, we need to be prepared. Acquiring N95 masks was our first challenge, ensuring they fit properly was yet another. We are thankful to Mercy Health Defiance for their support and donation of time and expertise to support the safety of our campus.”
Fairlawn Care Center and Rupp Rehab serve more than 100 long-term care and assisted living residents. The Independent Living Community that completes the campus is home to another 300 retired seniors.
COVID-19 has been a challenge for long term care communities throughout the country.
“Northwest Ohio has been fortunate to have had limited cases of COVID-19 so far. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been in short supply and a challenge throughout the state,” commented Cristal Vincent, CEO. “As we have slowly gained access to PPE, Fairlawn has been supported by many community members and organization as we worked to increase our supplies. We are thankful to organization such as Mercy Health that have supported our efforts.”
This past week Fairlawn also received more than 500 face shields from Ford Motor Company. This in addition to the hundreds of hand-made masks, support efforts and financial contributions from the community have assisted Fairlawn in serving those most vulnerable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.