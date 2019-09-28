Mercy Defiance Hospital is inviting local women to celebrate their health with an evening of fun, socializing and pampering.
This year’s “Healthy Happy Hour” event is set for Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance.
The event will feature health experts with information on staying healthy at any age and includes no-charge blood pressure checks, lung function tests and heel scans. Local vendors also will be on hand with jewelry, clothing and specialty items available for purchase.
“Women are often the primary caregivers in their families, so any time we can make it easy for them to learn how to stay healthy, that’s a good thing,” said Lynn Detterman, president of Mercy Health’s Toledo rural market. “Offering that education in a fun environment is even better. After all, we believe that health is something to celebrate.”
Attendees will receive a gift just for attending, while supplies last, and be entered for a chance to win a gift basket. Complimentary food and beverages will be available as well.
There is no charge to attend and no registration is required. For more information, call 419-784-1414 or visit mercy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.